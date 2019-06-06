Watch Olamide, Tony Elumelu Dance Zanku

Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu and YBNL boss, Olamide has got the internet talking after their video of Zanku dance showcased online.

The businessman and rapper showed their skills to the latest dance move ZANKU, the Billionaire was vibing to background song as he and the rapper Olamide shows he is a better dancer.

It is common that Elumelu hangs out with young people and celebrities, many people admire the billionaire and call him a “young at heart” man.