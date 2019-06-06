Truck Crushes Two To Death In Ogun

An accident involving an Iveco truck, marked SRA 757 XA, and a Bajaj motorcycle, opposite Egba High School, Obantoko road, Abeokuta saw two persons crushed to death on Thursday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider was overtaking the truck.

He noted that five people were involved in the accident but two persons, who were passengers on the motorcycle, died on the spot.

“Eyewitness confirmed that the motorcyclist overtook wrongly and rammed into a moving truck. The motorcycle and the truck were moving toward Obantoko, Moore junction.

“The truck driver, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, swerved to the left, not knowing that the okada rider was fast approaching from the rear, before it rammed into the truck.

“The driver of the truck, his motor boy and the Okada rider ran away but the two passengers on the motorcycle died.

“The truck and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been taken to the Divisional Police Station, Obantoko,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.