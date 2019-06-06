Manchester United news/Evening Standard
Daniel James will undergo a medical with Manchester United today ahead of his £18m move from Swansea, Concise News understands.

The Manchester club are close to completing a deal for the 21-year-old winger and Wales international, who has one year left on his contract, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to begin his rebuild of the club.

It is understood the initial fee is worth £15m plus an additional £3m in add-ons, with personal terms already agreed.

James has been with the Wales squad preparing for European qualifiers against Croatia (Saturday) and Hungary (Tuesday).

Leeds came close to signing James in January on Deadline Day for a fee of £8.5m.

