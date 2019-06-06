Transfer News: Chelsea, Real Madrid Agree Hazard Fee

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee of £88.5million plus add-ons with Real Madrid for the transfer of Belgian superstar Eden Hazard who is now on the brink of a move to the Spanish giants.

The Belgian has established himself as one of the finest players in the world since swapping Lille for Stamford Bridge in 2012, winning admirers and medals aplenty in the process.

Hazard has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu and is now set to complete the switch on the back of a memorable farewell appearance in the Europa League final last week.

And confirmation of the big-money move could be imminent after the Guardian reported that Chelsea and Madrid have verbally agreed a fee in the region of €100m (£88.5m) plus add-ons.

The 28-year-old forward is expected to sign a six-year deal with Madrid and will join former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luca Jovic, who signed earlier this week, as a summer arrival.

Hazard conceded last Wednesday he is likely to have played his last game for Chelsea after scoring twice in their Europa League final victory over Arsenal.