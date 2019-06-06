Former Big Brother Naija housemate TBoss has added her voice to the list of people who believe social media should be banned in Nigeria.

TBoss, who has been able to stay relevant after the Big Brother show, due to some of her activities on social media now seems to be tired of some of the backlash she gets from users.

In a post shared on her Instastory, she stated that social media should be banned in Nigeria because there are too many people whose main purpose is to hurt others on social networking platforms.

“Personally, I think social media ought to be banned in Nigeria. Just so many mean people on there,” she said.