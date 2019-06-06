Stop Issuing Ultimatums, Threats, Okorocha Tells Ihedioha

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has called on his successor, Emeka Ihedioha to stop giving ultimatums and issuing threats.

Okorocha, who appreciated the fact that Ihedioha is a civilian Governor and not a military administrator, insisted that the governor has no plan for the development of the state.

The former governor said Ihedioha was only preparing the grounds towards squandering the N42.5 billion he left in the State government account.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo on Wednesday.

The statement read, “On Tuesday, June 4, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha operated from a bush bar in Government House, which he said was an eyesore and that is the reason he has decided to operate from outside at the moment.

“He had earlier described the entire Government House as a decayed place. From all indications, Chief Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people.

“He appears stranded since May 29, when he took over. That is why he has never made any policy statement or any comment associated with governance

“He has been threatening fire and brimstone and trying to incite Imo people against Okorocha, but has met brick wall.

“He has come with the known Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, style of giving flimsy excuses as prelude to wasteful expenditures.

“The Government House Chief Ihedioha is labouring in vain to run down is the same one of note including front row media practitioners in the country had visited at one time or the other and made their complimentary remarks. It is the same Government House most Imo people have also been to.

“We want to say again that the Government House Okorocha handed over to Governor Ihedioha was brand new with ultra-modern structures, unlike the ghetto the PDP administrations had operated from for 12 years.”

He added, “He [Ihedioha] is also fond of saying ‘I will do this I will do that’. The government is not his private property. He should be advised on certain democratic ethos.”