Shakira In Court Over Alleged Tax Fraud

Colombian pop star Shakira has appeared in court over alleged tax fraud case in Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona, Spain.

The prosecutors, on Thursday, June 6, accused the singer of failing to pay up to 14.5 million Euros ($16.29 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira arrived at Esplugues de Llobregat Court in the morning through the court’s car park entrance, to avoid the press.

Concise News Understands that Prosecutors filed charges against her in December 2018 for the period they said Shakira was living in Catalonia.

However, the singer’s representatives said she did not live in Spain until 2015 and she had met all her tax obligations.

The 42-year-old singer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have been together since 2011, and they have two children.

Shakira had appeared in court in May to face accusations of plagiarism for “La Bicicleta’’, a song she played with Carlos Vives, though the lawsuit was dismissed after the court dictated they did not copy it.