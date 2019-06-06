Senate Presidency: Goje Withdraws After Meeting Buhari, Reveals Next Move

Former governor of Gombe state Senator Danjuma Goje has withdrawn from the race to become President of the incoming ninth Senate in Nigeria.

Concise News learned that Goja, after withdrawing from the race, endorsed Senator Ahmed Lawan for the position.

This happened after the two lawmakers from Nigeria’s northeast sub-region met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors on Thursday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which has the highest number of Senators-elect for the ninth National Assembly, had endorsed Senator Lawan, who is the outgoing Sebate Leader, for the post.

But Goje, also a member of the APC, insisted on vying for the post until today when, according to sources, Buhari succeeded in pacifying him to step down for Lawan, who has been a member of the Senate since 1999.