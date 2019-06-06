Senate Presidency: Buhari Meets Lawan, Goje Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, behind closed doors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Concise News learned that the lawmakers, who are running to become Senate President in the ninth National Assembly, walked into the President’s office around 11.45am.

The essence of the meeting, at the time of publishing this report, had not been disclosed.

But sources say it was aimed at pacifying Goje to step down for Lawan, who had been endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).