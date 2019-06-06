Senate: Ndume Speaks On Stepping Down For Lawan

Senator Ali Ndume, one of the major contenders for the position of the Senate President, has reiterated his resolve to contest on the floor of the Senate on June 11.

He made this known while speaking with journalists on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Ndume, he had no reason to visit President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in order to step down for Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the position.

The former Senate Leader also dismissed a social media report that he was invited to the Villa by Buhari who directed him to stop his aspiration to contest for the Senate President position.

He said, “Nobody has invited me to the Villa. There won’t be cause for it. My quest to contest the Senate President election Insha Allah on Tuesday next week stands.”