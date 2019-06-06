Secondus Speaks On Crisis In PDP Over 9th Assembly Leadership Tussle

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said there was no crisis within its ranks or any form of division over the choice of the 9th National Assembly leadership by its members.

Secondus said members of the National Assembly would decide who led them without any interference.

A terse statement by Ike Abonyi, Special Adviser on Media to Secondus, said the National Working Committee (NWC) was not compelling any of its lawmakers in the choice of the new leadership.

He said, “It is incumbent on the lawmakers themselves to elect whoever they like. So, the national leadership of the party will not compel them to do otherwise.”

He said the party was resolute in contributing to nation-building and ensuring that Nigeria became a better place for all.

“Our members in the National Assembly will determine what happens and inform the NWC of their decision,” he said.