Reps Speakership: PDP Caucus Denies Endorsing Any Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that it directed its members to support any speakership candidate, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Wednesday by the house minority leader, Leo Ogor, the lawmaker described it as the handwork of propagandists who are mischievously twisting a goodwill message to imply support for a speakership aspirant.

“In the Eid-el-Fitri message issued on Tuesday, we felicitated with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria, we emphasised the significance of worthy virtues and also stated that our members may participate in meetings, strategy sessions and other activities of Speakership aspirants so as to come back to the caucus with convincing assessments.

“While some publications including PUNCH newspaper have disseminated accurate and objective report, few others fabricated a completely new angle with one even using a deliberately fictitious and grossly erroneous headline in a manner that suggests being used for the ruling party’s usual misinformation and propaganda.

“Contrary to what has been sensationally reported by some, at no time did we give our members a directive to vote for any APC speakership aspirant; I hereby categorically dissociate myself and the PDP House Caucus from the false comments being attributed to us as participation in meetings should not be deliberately misinterpreted as a directive on voting,” Mr Ogor stated.

According to Mr Ogor, the PDP House Caucus has remained solidly united, even as it continues to grant audience to various speakership aspirants.

“Of the three arms of government, the legislature is the first when it comes to the ethos and praxis of democracy; hence, our willingness to further facilitate democratic values and legislative camaraderie – values that are lacking in the ruling party – up till that day when our great party, the PDP, will take a decision.

“Indeed, on May 22 and again, on June 4, all the House speakership aspirants of note came one after another, to meet and discuss their plans with the leadership of the PDP House Caucus.

“While we have taken the decision to enable all individual members to interact and exchange perspectives, the PDP House Caucus shall – with the input and advice of our party’s national leadership – take a final decision soon, in the interest of Nigeria and we will communicate our formal position to the public.

“Our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, our keenness for dialogue and our willingness to make a sacrifice for the national interest should not be unduly exaggerated as a tacit endorsement or assurance of vote for any candidate of the ruling party,” he stated.

The APC leadership recently declared support for the current house leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, to become the next speaker. The party is also in support of Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate president.