Najila Trindade, the woman who accused Brazilian footballer, Neymar, of rape, has admitted she planned to have sex with him.

Concise News reported that Najila who is a student alleged that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star violated her.

A leaked video of the girl hitting Neymar was earlier posted on this news site.

And in an interview with a reporter, Roberto Cabrini, in Brazil, Najila said having an intimate moment with the former Barcelona star had been her desire.

She, however, regretted that once she met with the footballer, and refused to go down with him because of the non-availability of a condom, everything went sour.

According to her, she told the player that they could cuddle but not have sex, a situation that did not go well with Neymar.

Najila alleged that it was after then that Neymar became violent, forced himself on her and had intercourse.

After the incident, both parties, she further noted, went their ways and kept communication flowing.

This was because the incident left her traumatised and she needed more time to get some pieces of evidence to file a case.

Continuing, the model said her lawyer did not want to take up the case when she reported it, adding that all she wants is justice and not after Neymar’s money as insinuated in some quarters.

Watch Najila’s interview on the rape allegation against Neymar below: