President Muhammadu Buhari has said he trusts women so much and that is why they are the ones in charge of the nation’s treasury.

Concise News understands that Buhari since coming into office in 2015, has had two different women as Finance Minister – Kemi Adeosun and later Zainab Ahmed.

While speaking on Wednesday as representatives of Nigerian women paid him a Sallah homage at the State House, Abuja, Buhari pledged to give more appointments to women in the coming cabinet.

“I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women,” he said.

“Since I came women are in charge of the treasury. “So, I don’t think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who holds the bag.

“Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers.”