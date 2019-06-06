President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has pronounced the dissolution of the eighth National Assembly and announced the proclamation of the ninth federal parliament.

Concise News understands that the first session of the ninth National Assembly is billed to hold on Tuesday, June 11th.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori, confirmed Buhari’s dissolution of the federal parliament while addressing newsmen in his office on Thursday.

“I want to confirm that I have received proclamation from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“The first is on the dissolution of the eight National Assembly, while the other one is on the convening of the first session of the ninth National Assembly.

“The proclamation of the dissolution of the eight National Assembly takes effect from 12 midnight of 8th June.

“By implication, from 8th of June by 12 midnight, the eight National Assembly stands dissolved.

“Similarly, the Ninth National Assembly will be inaugurated and first sitting will be held on Tuesday 11th of June by 10:00 a.m. in the National Assembly complex.”