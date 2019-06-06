PDP Slams Agbaje Over Comment On Bode George

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Jimi Agbaje, to show respect for the party leadership or face sanctions.

The party through its state chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic, gave the warning to its Lagos state gubernatorial candidate while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Concise News gathered that he was reacting to a statement made by Agbaje on Wednesday, in which he launched verbal attacks on Bode George.

Agbaje had accused George of being behind the rumour that he had dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, describing the claim as fiction.

Agbaje said that he was still a member of PDP and asked George to leave the party if he lacked any value to add.

In his reaction, Dominic said the party was shocked at Agbaje’s statements against Bode George, describing it as “most unfortunate”

He said the party had expected Agbaje to show respect for the leadership of the party as well as elders.

Dominic said the party would not condone acts of indiscipline from anyone, or verbal attacks on people he said had laboured to build the party in the state.

“We are shocked that Agbaje could make these statements against Chief Bode George; we are really shocked.

“What he has said is not expected of him, the statements are disgusting and unfortunate. We will not condone this act of indiscipline,” he said.

Dominic blamed Agbaje for the electoral misfortunes of the party in the last elections, saying he worked at cross purposes with party members.