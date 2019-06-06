The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have summoned an emergency meeting for Thursday to deliberate and take a decision on who to support for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

Concise News learned that the meeting will be attended by 16 governors of the opposition party.

According to The Punch, the meeting, which is expected to start by 7 pm, is likely to be attended by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Not comfortable with some of its members said to be hobnobbing with some of the aspirants, the PDP governors decided to meet in order to take a stand on who to support.

Two top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume, are contesting for the position of Senate Presidency.

Also, five APC members – Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), John Dyegh (Benue) Mohammed Bago (Niger), Olatunbosun Olajide (Oyo) and Segun Odebunmi (Oyo) – are currently aspiring to the speakership of the 9th House of Representatives.

“We have taken a census of the support of the majority of the aspirants. It is easier for us to support someone we prefer from the Senate if we could just get less than 20 votes from the APC,” the national quoted a source as saying.

“Also in the House of Representatives, we need not up to 60 votes to sway the votes against anyone.”