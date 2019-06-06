Oyo: Makinde Issues Ultimatum To Former Office Holders

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered all former political office holders in the state to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody.

He gave them 48 hours ultimatum to return the assets, saying failure to comply with the directive will result in a face-off with security agencies.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Taiwo Adisa, his chief press secretary, the governor said he would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned.

“It has been observed that some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices despite the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo state,” the statement read.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has, therefore, directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of Government vehicles should return the same to Government Transport Pool within 48 hours.”