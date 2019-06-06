Ogun Councillors Storm State Assembly To Protest Suspension

Ogun State councillors on Thursday occupied the state House of Assembly in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta to protest their suspension by the state lawmakers.

Recall that all the 236 councillors were suspended by the Assembly during its plenary over allegations of financial misappropriation.

The Councillors who had thronged the assembly complex as early as 8:00 a.m. prevented lawmakers and staff of the Assembly from gaining entrance into the complex.

The councillors, armed with placards bearing various inscriptions such as ‘The lawmakers are the lawbreakers’, ‘Respect Supreme court on Local Government tenure’, ‘OGHA led by Rt. Hon Suraj Adekunbi, don’t rubbish Dapo Abiodun’s administration through your selfishness’, amongst others.

During the protest, the convoy of the speaker of the Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi arrived the premises of the assembly and the councillors immediately charged at him, hauling abuses at him for presiding over their suspension.

In response, the Speaker told the councillors to find a better way to address their agitations, advising that calling him names would not solve any problem.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a councillor from Abeokuta South East Local Council Development Authority, Azeez Oloyede told the Speaker they were surprised at the Assembly’s decision.

Oloyede said, “We heard the rumour that we are suspended, why is it that when the issue of Local Government autonomy is being addressed is when you’re suspending us from office?

“Till this moment, there’s no allegation against us. Is there any allegation against us? Not at all. We have not received any letter to that effect and when we get to our various offices, we are being harassed by LG workers and career officers.

“As far as we are concerned, there’s nothing like suspension. What is our offence that warrants this kind of rumour that we, the legislators and Chairmen, are suspended?”

The Speaker who later addressed newsmen said he was surprised to see the protesters at the Assembly complex since they had not received any correspondence to the effect of their suspension.

Adekunbi said the Assembly acted within its own power and that the Councillors should wait for communication from the executive arm of the government.