Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for branding residents of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as “necessary evil.” Reports have it that this was because the president and his party did not obtain the lead vote from the residents during the February 23 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that its presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 presidential election without any form of manipulation. The party made this known through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Wednesday.

The Femi Gbajabiamila campaign organisation has denied allegations that the Majority Leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives was convicted of crime in the United States. Concise News understands that the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had rejected Femi Gbajabiamila as the next speaker of the House over allegation he was convicted by a United States court in Georgia.

Senator Shehu Sani has come hard on President Muhammadu Buhari for insinuating that residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are evils for not voting for him in the 2019 general election. Concise News understands that Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside service chiefs and an FCT delegation, who paid him traditional Sallah homage.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has revealed that it was a tough decision donating his six months salary to the building of the Covenant University. Concise News understands that the Covenant University is owned and managed by the Living Faith Church better known as Winners Chapel.

Onyeachonam Ofomba, a traditional medicine practitioner in Nando in Anambra State has predicted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will come out victorious at the election petition tribunal. Declaring that Atiku has been destined by God to be the President of Nigeria in this 2019, via the election petition tribunal, Ofomba said, “if Atiku is not declared the winner I will resign my traditional medicine practice.”

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari over the feud between Adams Oshiomhole and John Odigie-Oyegun. Chief Oyegun, the party’s immediate past National chairman, Oshiomhole, its current national chairman have been in an ongoing war of words.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will soon set new cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 session, Concise News has learned. This online news medium had posted the most recent JAMB cut-off marks as results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) came out.

A clash between group of hunters has reportedly left one person dead and others injured during a Dubar celebration in Bauchi. Another fourteen persons were also rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital due to the injuries sustained.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered a replay of the abandoned second leg of the Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca to be at a neutral venue after this month’s Cup of Nations. Concise News reports that the confusion in Africa’s premier club competition comes just over two weeks before the start of an expanded 24-team Cup of Nations in Egypt.

