Netherlands Beat England To Reach Nations League Final

The Netherlands capitalised on two extra-time errors to defeat England 3-1 in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday.

At 1-1 in the extra period, last-man John Stones dwelled on the ball, allowing Memphis Depay through to force a save from Jordan Pickford, but Quincy Promes pounced to prompt an own goal from Kyle Walker in the 97th minute, before Ross Barkley’s mistake allowed Promes to make sure of a final spot 114 in the 44th minute.

Gareth Southgate’s side had been ahead in the first half as Matthijs de Ligt’s error forced him to bring down Marcus Rashford, who converted the penalty himself in the 32nd minute for his seventh international goal.

But De Ligt made up for his error to bring the Dutch level with 17 minutes remaining, rising superbly to head home Memphis Depay’s corner, not long after Jadon Sancho should have doubled England’s lead with an unmarked header.

England thought they’d won it late on only for Jesse Lingard’s effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR (82), before the two late mistakes handed Netherlands the win on a plate.

The Oranjes will now meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal who defeated Sitzerland on Wednesday by the same 3-1 scoreline in the final on Sunday.