NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday evening suspended the license of Dar Communication Plc, the operator of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power until radio station further notice.

The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu announced the shutdown.

He said the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code.

He said some of the offences the stations committed included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal; the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media,” and others.