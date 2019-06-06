National Assembly: Full List Of Senators That'd Not Return To Senate

Senate President Bukola Saraki is among those who will not be returning to the Senate as the National Assembly holds its valedictory session on Thursday.

Concise News reports that aside from Saraki who is from Kwara State, many Senators will not be making it to the chambers after they lost in the 2019 elections.

Already, the management of the National Assembly is putting a new look to offices in the complex in preparation for the new lawmakers.

Senators Who Won’t Be Part of 9th National Assembly

Below is the complete list of all Senators that won’t make the 9th National Assembly to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019:

Bukola Saraki (PDP, Kwara Central),

Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom West),

Nazif Gamawa (PDP, Bauchi)

Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara South),

Tayo Alasoadura (APC, Ondo Central)

Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South).

Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna North),

Monsurat Sunmonu (ADC, Oyo Central),

Rilwan Adesoji (ADP, Oyo South),

Abiodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South),

Duro Faseyi (PDP, Ekiti North),

Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North),

Andy Uba (APC, Anambra South)

Victor Umeh (APC Anambra Central).

Shittu Ubali (PDP, Jigawa North East),

Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central),

Mohammed Hassan (PDP, Yobe South)

Binta Masi Garba (APC, Adamawa North).

Hamman Isa Misau (PDP, Bauchi Central),

Ahmed Ogembe (PDP, Kogi Central),

Attai Aidoko (PDP, Kogi East),

Barnabas Gemade (SDP, Benue North East),

Bob Effiong (APC, Akwa Ibom),

George Akume (APC, Benue North West).

David Mark (PDP, Benue South)

NB: This list is subject to change as there are cases still before election petition tribunals.