N-Power beneficiaries. Image: Powerhopes.com

A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has assured beneficiaries that stipends for the month of May “will come”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a disgruntled beneficiary on Wednesday.

Recall March stipends were not paid as at when due, however, beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in April.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

