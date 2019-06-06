The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East zone, has said that it has no grudges against any state in the zone, let alone plotting any form of attack.

The association in a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, denied a media report purporting it to have said that herdsmen would unleash mayhem on the area for denying them grazing rights.

The Chairman of MACBAN South-East zone, Gidado Sidikki, described the story as embarrassing and malicious.

He said, “Few days ago, we woke up to a malicious publication in a social media platform, purporting a phantom statement in Abuja entitled ‘South East will boil any moment from now because of their stubbornness’ ascribed to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, erroneously assigned by me.”

“My mission here is simply to expose the lie in the mischievous publication.

“It is my wish to inform the public that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria did not make any statement to the effect of the content of the publication either in Abuja or anywhere for that matter.

“I humbly would wish to correctly place my designation as the Chairman of South East Zone of the Association and not ‘the leader of cattle breeders in Nigeria’ as I was addressed in the primary falsehood the publication sought to disseminate.

“Again, I wish to put it on record that the South East zone of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and her cattle herder members whom I serve as the Zonal Chairman enjoy warm relationship with the governors, governments and people of South East Nigeria.

“I wish to state that this warmth has not been completely devoid of flashes of momentary conflicts at few locations, such instances were however promptly addressed by the authorities and warm communality restored amongst the people.”

Sadikki added, “Given the increasing orientation and reorientation of our people and the locals who are our landlords, and given the strong commitment of the state governors to peaceful relationship across board, one harbours no doubts that the relationship between our herders and their landlords can only be increasingly enhanced as time progresses.”