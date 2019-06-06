N-Power, npower news, npower, npower nigeria, npower 2019
Some N-Power beneficiaries (Image: Pulse.ng)

A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Thursday, June 6, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power Reveals When It’ll Pay May Stipends

A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has said that stipends for the month of May will be paid “shortly”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a beneficiary, believed to be a Muslim, who is expecting the payment to prepare for Eid ul-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”). Eid holiday is on Tuesday and Wednesday.

N-Power Speaks On May Stipends

A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has assured beneficiaries that stipends for the month of May “will come”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a disgruntled beneficiary on Wednesday.

Recall March stipends were not paid as at when due, however, beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in April.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!

