A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Thursday, June 6, 2019, on Concise News.

A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has said that stipends for the month of May will be paid “shortly”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a beneficiary, believed to be a Muslim, who is expecting the payment to prepare for Eid ul-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”). Eid holiday is on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Good day Sir, your stipend for the month of May will be paid shortly. — N-Power (@npower_ng) May 30, 2019

Not fair the way beneficiaries are treated stipend wise. I pray you all will find something better and exit this rubbish npower that doesn’t pay u on time — #Kamar (@Diran_Aji) June 4, 2019

A scheme of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, has assured beneficiaries that stipends for the month of May “will come”, Concise News reports.

The Twitter handle of the programme was responding to a query from a disgruntled beneficiary on Wednesday.

Dear Shamsu, Your stipend will come. Cheer up. Everything good will come. https://t.co/VzRb4ievtz — N-Power (@npower_ng) June 5, 2019

Recall March stipends were not paid as at when due, however, beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in April.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!