Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 6th, 2019.

The Joint Action Union of Local Government Workers in Kogi has rejected the salaries paid to local government workers in the state, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the local government workers were paid 25 and 30 per recently by the Kogi State Government. However, the union made up of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Non-Academic Staff Union, has rejected the salaries. The body made its position known after its council meeting held in Lokoja, the state capital on Sunday. It regretted that local government workers in the state are treated badly by the State Government and added that it expected more when the salaries were paid. “Workers in the local government were expecting something better compared to what they had been collecting in the past,” it said in a statement. This is as called on the Kogi State Government to do the needful by paying the salaries of local government workers whom it described as being in hardship for months.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has signed into law, a bill to establish disability office, guarantee and protect the rights of Persons Living with Disabilities as well as 15 other bills. Concise News reports that the governor signed the bills into law at the Government House, Lokoja, in the presence of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN) and other dignitaries. The governor described the signing of the bills as “unprecedented”, adding that the bills were basically the foundation of any solid and prosperous state. He noted that Kogi State had existed for almost 28 years and nobody had ever considered it fit to make and pass those laws, wondering how the state was administered and managed since its creation without those laws. Read more here.

The king of Ebiraland, locally known as Ohinoyi, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim, has asked the people of Kogi state to back Governor Yahaya Bello‘s second term aspiration. The traditional ruler made the call while thanking the people of Kogi for supporting “his son.” Ibrahim, who is also the Vice Chairman of Kogi State Council Of Chiefs, gave the commendation at the Eid ground in Okene. “Recently, my views were taken out of context and I have spoken to the Governor about those things,” he said. Read more here.

