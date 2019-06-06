Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, June 6th, 2019 on Concise News.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday inaugurated the 9th House of Assembly with the members electing their Speaker also, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the members of the Benue State House of Assembly elected Titus Uba of Kyan constituency as their Speaker. Also, Christopher Adaji of Ohinmini was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House by the members. Their inauguration followed their wins at the 2019 elections held in Benue State and other states in the country. Read more here.

Tiv people resident in the United Kingdom have called on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to pay more attention to securing lives and properties, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that Ortom got the call from the Tiv people under the umbrella of the Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) in a statement recently. MUTUK also charged the governor to implement policies that will improve infrastructure, health, education and agriculture in the state. “Your Excellency, the last four years were very challenging but we are very optimistic that your Second Term in office would usher in unprecedented peace and prosperity to our people as you work towards,” the statement read. Read more here.

Members of the Benue State House of Assembly on Monday re-elected Titus Uba as their Speaker. Concise News reports that Uba was elected through unanimous vote after Dominic Ucha of Tiev Vandeikiya State Constituency had nominated him. The Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji, of Ohinmini State Constituency was also re-elected. A member representing Oju II State Constituency, Joseph Okpanya, nominated Adaji. After the election of the two principal officers and subsequent inauguration of members, the deputy Speaker moved a motion that sitting be adjourned till June 13. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.