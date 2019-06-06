Kogi Assembly Returns Kolawole As Speaker

Kogi state House of Assembly on Thursday reelected, Hon. Matthew Kolawole as the Speaker of the 7th assembly, Concise News reports.

Kolawole, the immediate Speaker, represents Kabba/Bunu state constituency was returned unopposed.

Kolawole reelection followed the inauguration of the 7th Assembly by the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Speaker was nominated by Bello Hassan from Ajaokuta constituency and seconded by Momoh Rabiu from Ankpa 11 constituency.

The Speakership tussles had been a fierce contest between the Speaker and Hon. Jimoh Omiata from Yagba East state constituency but it was quite surprising that no other nomination was made for the Speakership position.

More to follow…