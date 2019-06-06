Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cancelled the annual traditional visit by Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to the State House.

Concise News learned that the visit by the Emir, known as Hawan Nassarawa, to the governor of the state two days after Eid Mubarak is a mark of allegiance to the political authority.

According to a statement to newsmen on Wednesday, the Kano State government disclosed that the visit set to hold today Thursday 6th June 2019, was cancelled due to security reasons.

The statement said: “It is clear to all that, Governor Ganduje is a peace-loving leader, who doesn’t toy with safety and security of his people and all other citizens living in Kano.

“For this reason and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, and it declares Hawan Nassarawa cancelled.

“After the security meeting, the Kano Metropolitan Emirate Council was duly informed about the terrifying intelligence report and the cancellation of Hawan Nassarawa.”

The state govt advised the people to “move and feel free in these days of Sallah celebration and beyond. As every measure for the state to remain peaceful is taken with all seriousness.”