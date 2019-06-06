The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo state, has struck out a suit challenging the emergence of Uche Nwosu as the authentic governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the state.

Concise News learned that the presiding Judge, Justice R.C Agbo, ruled the appeal was statute barred in line with the virtue of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution section 285(12).

The Plaintiff, Leonard Okolienta, had appealed the judgment of the lower Court, which earlier ruled that Nwosu was the authentic governorship candidate in the March election.

More to come…