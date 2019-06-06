The founder of Latiwa Development Foundation, Cathy Amato, has called on government to support schoolgirls on menstrual period by providing pads banks, toilets and water to aid menstrual hygiene.

This call was made by Amato while sharing 400 menstrual kits to students of Government Day Secondary School and Ena International School at Kuje in Abuja.

“Government needs to do more advocacy and awareness programme for the girls and support them with materials that can be of help during their menstrual period,” Amato said.

“Though government is doing some health programmes; it needs to do more and go into the villages. They need to partner with different NGOs, communities and traditional leaders.”

She also urged parents and teachers to give early education on menstruation hygiene to their children and students when in schools.