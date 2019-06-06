Governor Yahaya Bello Reveals Best Administration In Kogi History

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that his administration is the best in the history of the Confluence state.

Concise News learned that Bello said this when he signed 16 bills on Monday at the State House in Lokoja.

The number one citizen of Kogi said his administration had created wealth for unborn generations in the state and had shown the people they were at the centre of his government.

The governor also said that he was not surprised that the people of the state showed great appreciation during the House of Assembly elections in the state.

”Surely, we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,” Bello said in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mohammed Onogwu.

“We have shown to the good people of Kogi state that we have them at heart, and I am not surprised for the wonderful reward and appreciation by the people during the last house of assembly elections.”