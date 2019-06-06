The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revoked five oil mining licences (OML) and one oil prospecting licences (OPL) belonging to five companies, Concise News reports.

This was contained In a public notice issued by the regulatory body on Thursday.

According to DPR, the revocation was based on a presidential directive to “recover legacy debts” owed by the companies operating the licences.

The five companies affected are Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (OML 98); Allied Energy Resources Nigeria, (OML 120 and 121); Express Petroleum and Gas Company (OML 108); Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria (OML 110) and Summit Oil International (OPL 206).

