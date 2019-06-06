A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that a former President Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the people from the South-West betrayed by the Fulani.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted this in a tweet on his handle.

According to him, these persons from the South West which included his father, have been betrayed by the Fulani whom they partnered with.

He also warned a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to stop his alliance with the Fulani or he will regret it as the end of the day.

“Every single notable leader from the SW that formed an alliance with the Fulani ended up regretting it and paying a price,” he said.

“From Afonja, to Akintola, to Fani-Kayode, to Awolowo (during the civil war) to Abiola, to Bola Ige and to Obasanjo.

“Can’t Tinubu learn from history?”