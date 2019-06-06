Djokovic Dispatches Zverev To Reach French Open Semis

World number one Novak Djokovic has reached the 2019 French Open semi-final with a superb win over German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.

Concise News understands that Djokovic last played in the last four at Roland Garros in 2016.

Djokovic, 32, won 7-5 6-2 6-2 in their rain-delayed quarter-final.

Zverev, 22, failed to serve out the first set and it proved pivotal as Djokovic dominated from then on.

The 15-time Grand Slam champion will play Dominic Thiem in the last four.

Thiem, last year’s beaten finalist, beat Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2 to reach the semi-finals.