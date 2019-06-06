Colombian Pop Singer Shakira Mebarak appear in court over alleged tax fraud case in Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday June 6, 2019.

The prosecutors accused her of failing to pay up to 14.5 million Euros ($16.29 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira arrived at Esplugues de Llobregat Court in the morning through the court’s car park entrance, to avoid the media and was seen briefly through a window.

Concise News Understands that Prosecutors filed charges against her in December 2018 for the period they said Shakira was living in the region of Catalonia.

However, the singer’s representatives said she did not live in Spain until 2015 and she had met all her tax obligations.

The 42-year-old singer and the FC Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique have been together since 2011 and they have two children.

Concise News gathered that Shakira appeared in court in May to face accusations of plagiarism for “La Bicicleta’’, a song she played with Carlos Vives, though the lawsuit was dismissed after the court dictated they did not copy it.