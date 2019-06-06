CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Arrested! (See Why)

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad is said to have been arrested at a hotel in Paris on Thursday morning, according to reports. The arrest, as a result of his alleged connection with a “contract unilaterally broken by CAF with the German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.”

Concise News reports that African weekly newspaper Jeune Afrique claim the CAF president was staying in France, where he was meant to attend a FIFA Congress.

Full details surrounding the reported arrest remain sketchy though.

According to the report, Ahmad signed off on a deal, which benefitted the company Technical Steel, with one of the company’s bosses said to have paid a total of €739 000 (R12,3 million) to the CAF president in order to get the deal sanctioned.

It is believed that the case involving CAF’s President will be heard by the services of the central office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offences (OCLIF).