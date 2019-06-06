The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has reportedly accepted the notice of retirement of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, with a decision to pay him his full entitlement.

Concise News had reported that on April 14, the National Judicial Commission (NJC) recommended Onnoghen for compulsory retirement.

Thereafter, Onnoghen had sent his letter of resignation and retirement to President Buhari following his indictment by the NJC around the same period.

A source told Daily Independent, that the federal government has agreed to pay the former Chief Judge his full entitlement.

The source said when the presidency sought the presence of the retired jurist in Abuja, especially after APC lost Zamfara wholesale to the PDP, family members told officials that Onnoghen was in the village in Cross River State since he has no house in Abuja.

The source said presidency officials held two meetings with the family members of the retired jurist where they sought his help over these cases and also agreed to accept his notice of retirement and also give him all his entitlements.

It would be recalled that the NJC had recommended Onnoghen’s compulsory retirement based on a petition brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him “alleging financial impropriety and infidelity to the constitution”.