Former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate BamBam has posted a romantic message on Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend and fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Teddy A on his birthday.

The two found love during the 2018 BBNaija show and have been growing stronger in love.

She wrote, “Hey handsome (I love that I make you blush), Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It is truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand.

“You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation.

My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king…”

