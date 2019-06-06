Former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate BamBam has posted a romantic message on Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend and fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Teddy A on his birthday.
The two found love during the 2018 BBNaija show and have been growing stronger in love.
Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king… ❤️ @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us😋💋 #happyalphamaleday #TAB #teddyabirthday @iamteddya