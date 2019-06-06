Atiku Reacts To NBC's Suspension Of AIT, Ray Power

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the last election, has condemned the suspension of the license of DAAR Communications by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

DAAR Communications operates Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM radio stations.

NBC suspended DAAR Communications on Thursday, alleging inability to pay the license renewal fees, hate speeches, as well as using and allowing the station to be used for selfish political ends.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said there will be little to differentiate Nigeria from a dictatorship if the press loses its independence.

The former Vice-President who reacted through his Twitter handle wrote: