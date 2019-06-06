APC To Probe Oshiomole's Deputy, Lawal Shuaibu

National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a five-man disciplinary committee to investigate the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu.

According to a statement by the party’s National Publicity made available on Thursday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the decision was taken at the 38th regular meeting of the NWC held in Abuja.

Shuaibu had recently called out the APC’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on his leadership style asking him to resign.

But Issa-Onilu said the NWC passed a vote of confidence in Oshiomhole despite Shuaibu’s outburst against him.

He said the committee headed by a former Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, would investigate Shuaibu for allegedly instigating some unnamed members of the party in the National Assembly against the party’s decision on the choice of next leaders of the federal parliament.

The committee is expected to submit its report within seven days.