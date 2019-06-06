APC State Chairmen Stand In Support Of Oshiomhole

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at state levels and FCT has declared support for the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Spokesman of the Forum of State Chairmen and the Chairman of the party in Enugu state, Dr Ben Nwoye, spoke on behalf of his colleagues in Abuja on Thursday, stating that Nigerians should disregard any information about the crisis in the party.

He said that issues raised by the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Senator Lawan Shuaibu were baseless and meant to embarrass the party, the National Chairman and the President.

Nwoye said the timing of the letter of the Deputy National Chairman was a clear indication of the actual reason for the letter, pointing out that the author of the letter had a better avenue to present his grievances if he had any.

He said, “We discussed the issue of party unity and the need to move the country forward. Based on the information we have and the need for the national chairman to move this party and this country to the next level, we have all unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman and the National Working Committee.

“So, any news making the round that our National Chairman is facing crisis should be brought to rest. He is our national chairman, a strong leader and he has all it takes to lead this party to the next level.”