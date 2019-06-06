Again, Jimi Agbaje Addresses Defection Rumours

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, has described speculations that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘concoctions of a sick mind’.

Concise News reports that Agbaje reveals this in reaction to Wednesday’s alleged statement by a PDP former National Vice Chairman, Bode George, that the Pharmacist-turned-politician had joined the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbaje warns: “People should please tell Bode George to shut up and leave PDP if he lacks any value to add to the party, instead of being a dog in the manger hampering the progress of the party in Lagos State.”

However, the PDP chieftain clarifies the true position about him cross-carpeting.

In a statement through his Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina, Agbaje describes the news about the purported defection as misinformation that should be discountenanced.

The former PDP governorship candidate says he had never been a member of APC and talks of his “returning” to the ruling party had never crossed his mind.

He says: “That false narrative is the product of a sick mind. Or how else do you describe someone who just sits down to concoct fiction and markets it as reality? He should tell the world where he got the news being spread around.”

Furthermore, Agbaje says: “These shameless party leaders have 2023 in mind. The game-plan is mischievously simple: Give the dog a bad name and chase it away from the party. By 2023, this mudslinging will have scared off credible people from the party, which will leave the whole field to them to continue to corner party resources.

“I am too big to sneak out of one party into another one. And the reality remains that I have not left PDP for any other party, least of all APC.”

Dismissing the rumour as the antics of detractors bent on soiling his name and destabilising the party, Agbaje says, the outburst finally unveiled the secret hand of Esau that had propelled antagonists to embark on a smear campaign against him after the 2019 governorship election he unexpectedly lost to APC’s Babajide Sanwoolu.

He blames the false narrative on the same set of self-styled party leaders who, on the eve of the governorship election, went to declare for a rival candidate.

“These are people who feel that they want to continue business as usual within PDP,” he says. “All their interest revolves upon sharing campaign and election funds without giving any thought to how to elevate the party’s chances at the polls or adding value to the process.”

Agbaje points out that as long as the PDP national headquarters continue to pamper the divisive characters and pander to their whims, so long would the party continue to fail in elections in Lagos State.

He states that Bode George in the past clashed with former PDP chieftains who tried to contribute towards elevating the party but ended up frustrated, including the Late Funso Williams, Muhammed Muritala Ashorobi, Musiliu Obanikoro, Moshood Salvador, Rahman Owokoniran, Femi Pedro and Remi Adiukwu.