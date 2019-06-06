African Union Suspends Sudan, Demands Civilian-Led Transition

The African Union has weighed-in into the crisis that has claimed over 100 lives in Sudan, as the body on Thursday Suspended the participation of the nation until the civilian-led transition is installed, Concise News reports

It was gathered that the Sudanese authorities have admitted dozens of people were killed when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

“The AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis,” the AU posted on Twitter.

The #AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of #Sudan in all #AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow the Sudan to exit from the current crisis pic.twitter.com/ioBlnfnxcl — African Union Peace (@AU_PSD) June 6, 2019



However, the doctors on Wednesday said that at least 40 bodies had been pulled from the Nile, sending the death toll soaring to at least 108.

Recall that the military deposed longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

But thousands of demonstrators had remained camped out in front of the army headquarters calling for the generals to cede power to civilians.

The AU had urged the generals to ensure a smooth transition of power, but the brutal crackdown to disperse protesters Monday saw pressure mount on the AU to hold those responsible for the violence to justice.