Nigerian midfielder Evelyn Nwabuoku has said the strong bond and determination of the present Super Falcons side make them special.

Concise News had reported that the Super Falcons, Africa’s champions, are in Group A of the 2019 Women’s World Cup with France, Norway and South Korea.

Speaking on her expectations ahead of the tournament, Nwabuoku said that there is an air of optimism that Thomas Dennerby’s girls will do well at the competition.

She told Brila that “The special thing about this team is that we’re a blend of players with strong character, willingness to win and professionals who know what it takes to play at this level.

“Lucky enough, we have a Coach who has also been there and he tells us to believe because we’re a crop of good players and he’s proud to work with us.”