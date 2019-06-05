Zimbabwe's Warriors Arrive Nigeria Thursday For Eagles Friendly

A 26-man delegation of Zimbabwe’s Warriors will arrive in Nigeria on Thursday night aboard a South African Airways flight for a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly with Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Asaba.

Spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire confirmed the team’s arrival date in a statement on Wednesday.

“The NFF learnt the Zimbabwe delegation will spend Thursday night in Lagos, and take a flight to Asaba on Friday morning,” he said.

“On Friday evening, the Warriors will hold their official training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of Saturday’s encounter which begins at 6 p.m.,’’ the NFF official said.

Zimbabwe, like Nigeria, will feature at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The tournament kicks off on 21 June.