Women's World Cup 2019: I Am Not Under Pressure, Says Oshoala

Nigeria international, Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala ahead of the Super Falcons’ opener against Norway in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup said she is not under any pressure, Concise News reports.

“I am not under any pressure, I’m just going there to have fun, I’m not looking for a club or whatever. I am just going to the World Cup to have fun and help the team and give 100 per cent, do the best I can,” said Oshoala.

“The goals were not just coming in the Nations Cup which is normal, sometimes you get a goal, sometimes you just help the team, so you don’t have to score all the time. Scoring in Barcelona, probably I am getting it right, sometimes it happens like this.”

She added: ”For me, its one step at a time, we go by each game. The first game against Norway, the second game against Korea, third game against France and then we pick it up from there. After the group stage, we know what’s next.”

The Super Falcons have departed the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria, where they were on two-week residential camping, and landed in Reims yesterday, venue of their World Cup opener against Norway.