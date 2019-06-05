The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as his ‘spiritual adviser,’ Concise News reports.

Addressing the press at the 26th Anniversary Celebrations of Nigeria Declaration as the new Holy Land of the Universe, Maharaj Ji said his proposed appointment was necessary because religious groups and their leaders had failed.

According to him, his expectations were for the president to appoint him to oversee the ministries of water resources, agriculture, and oil and gas in Buhari’s second term.

The controversial cleric also said the federal government needed to increase the wages and improve on the welfare of judges in Nigeria to stop the temptation of receiving bribes directly or through agents.

He also called for the creation of state police, saying it would help improve the security situation in the country.

The cleric advised the federal government to reveal the names of those involved in the mismanagement of funds of some privatised Nigerian companies, including Nigerian Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel, Nigeria Electric Power Authority among others.

“The Federal Government should increase the reward for whistleblower to 10% in order to encourage more Nigerians to take up the challenges, Alaafin of Oyo should be made Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria ‘in consideration of his position from the inception of the project Nigeria as the leading king of the land,” he said.