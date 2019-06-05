The Federal government has commended the election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande as President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Friday Akpan, the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said Muhammad-Bande was elected by acclamation.

Akpan added that the election of Muhammad-Bande was a positive development which demonstrated the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that H. E. Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been elected by acclamation as the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The election was held earlier today at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“The election is a positive development and demonstrates the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution,” Akpan said.

Akpan added that Muhammad-Bande became the second Nigerian to occupy the position after the late Major General Joseph Garba (Rtd) who was the President of the 44th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1989.